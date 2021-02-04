PennyMac Mortgage: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.82% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $196,534,000 higher by 26.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $171,640,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PennyMac Mortgage hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fpennymacmortgageinvestmenttrust.com%2F&eventid=3003342&sessionid=1&key=D1BDB3702891E1DC868A5BD624937D93®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $23.79

Company's 52-week low was at $3.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.56%

Company Description

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company's operations include activities such as production and servicing of financial securities based on residential loans and pooling and reselling of high-credit-quality mortgages. The company operates through four segments: correspondent production, credit-sensitive strategies, interest-rate-sensitive strategies, and corporate activities. The correspondent production segment, which generates income via purchasing, pooling, and reselling of loans or mortgage-backed securities accounts for roughly half of the company's income.