Recap: Universal Logistics Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 53.85% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $385,953,000 up by 2.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $355,700,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Universal Logistics Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.97

Company's 52-week low was at $11.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.20%

Company Overview

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. It offers services such as truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. The company reports into two segments namely Transportation and Logistics. Its Transportation segments are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by our agents, company-managed terminals and specialized services operations. The Logistics segment deliver value-added or transportation services to specific customers on a dedicated basis, generally pursuant to contract terms of one year or longer. It generates maximum revenue from the Transportation segment.