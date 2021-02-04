Recap: Paylocity Holding Q2 Earnings

Shares of Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) moved higher by 4.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.33% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $146,329,000 up by 10.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $143,450,000.

Guidance

Paylocity Sees Q3 Sales $182.5M-$186.5M Vs. $188.66M Est., FY21 Sales $623.5M-$628.5M Vs. $626.93M

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vfqohcmp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $218.34

Company's 52-week low was at $66.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.53%

Company Overview

Paylocity Holding Corp is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based human capital management applications. Now with more than 20,000 customers, the firm targets small and midsize businesses in the United States. Its suite is delivered via the web and focuses on payroll but also includes features for time and labor management, talent management, and human resources management.