Recap: Proofpoint Q4 Earnings

Shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.92% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $275,129,000 higher by 13.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $269,280,000.

Guidance

Proofpoint Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.39-$0.40 vs $0.38 Estimate, Sales $280M-$282M vs $275.2M Est.

Proofpoint Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $1.91-$1.99 vs $2.05 Estimate, Sales $1.19B-$1.2B vs $1.19B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.proofpoint.com%2F&eventid=2947857&sessionid=1&key=AC8E3C9394D68091AE8FF0A4901EDFA3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $140.91

52-week low: $83.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.70%

Company Overview

Proofpoint Inc. is a provider of cloud-based security solutions to large- and mid-sized organizations in a wide range of industries. The firm's solutions are delivered through its security-as-a-service platform, which hosts an integrated set of on-demand data protection applications. These solutions include threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, and secure communication capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscription fees and hardware, training, and professional services fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.