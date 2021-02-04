Recap: Hub Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) moved higher by 2.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.57% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $952,730,000 higher by 5.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $927,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Hub Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hub Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.yourconferencecenter.com/confcenter/PinCode/Pin_Code.aspx?100374&o=UkGGsxaBNnfTBu

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.37

52-week low: $36.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.19%

Company Profile

Hub Group ranks among the largest asset-light providers of rail intermodal service. Following the August 2018 divestiture of logistics provider Mode, which was run separately, its core operating units are intermodal, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers (57% of sales); highway brokerage (15%); Unyson Logistics, which provides outsourced transportation management services (19%); and Hub Dedicated (9%), an asset-based full-truckload carrier.