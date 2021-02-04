Alpha & Omega: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 182.61% year over year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $158,830,000 up by 34.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $153,030,000.

Outlook

Alpha & Omega Sees Q3 Sales $157 Plus Or Minus $3M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947951/AA2D7393C96532062B2AA63A77B2BE07

Price Action

52-week high: $35.02

52-week low: $5.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 94.52%

Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd designs, develops and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors targeting various applications, including personal computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. It generates revenue mainly from the sale of power semiconductors, consisting of power discretes and power ICs with a presence in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and other countries.