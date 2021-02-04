Deluxe: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 28.87% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $454,500,000 declined by 12.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $428,400,000.

Guidance

Deluxe Expects FY21 Sales Growth of 0-2%

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mfepdi8h

Technicals

52-week high: $49.30

Company's 52-week low was at $18.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 71.69%

Company Description

Deluxe is a provider of customer life-cycle management solutions to small businesses and financial institutions. The company offers checks and check-related products, logo and web design, hosting and web services, search engine optimization, marketing programmes, digital printing services, printed forms such as deposit tickets and invoices, and office supplies. The small business services segment operates under the Deluxe, NEBS, Safeguard, PsPrint, Hostopia, Logo Mojo, Aplus.net, OrangeSoda, and VerticalResponse brands. The company operates primarily in North America.