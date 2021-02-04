Charles & Colvard: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 200.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
Revenue of $12,147,000 rose by 13.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,300,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Charles & Colvard hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 04, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/346/39737
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $2.50
52-week low: $0.60
Price action over last quarter: Up 131.09%
Company Description
Charles & Colvard Ltd manufactures, markets and distributes finished jewellery which also includes moissanite gemstone in the jewellery market. The company sells jewels through two operating segments namely Online Channels segment and Traditional segment.
