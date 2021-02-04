Charles & Colvard: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $12,147,000 rose by 13.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Charles & Colvard hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/346/39737

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $2.50

52-week low: $0.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 131.09%

Company Description

Charles & Colvard Ltd manufactures, markets and distributes finished jewellery which also includes moissanite gemstone in the jewellery market. The company sells jewels through two operating segments namely Online Channels segment and Traditional segment.