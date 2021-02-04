Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Price Over Earnings Overview: MetLife

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Looking into the current session, MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) shares are trading at $50.99, after a 3.25% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock went up by 2.86%, but in the past year, decreased by 1.12%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

The stock is currently above from its 52 week low by 123.17%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Insurance stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

MetLife Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 18.41 of the Insurance industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

Price Candles

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

 

Related Articles (MET)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Alphabet, Amazon Report Upbeat Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For February 3, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021
MetLife's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com