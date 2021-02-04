Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

On Friday, February 05, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings of $8.43 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.42 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced EPS of $7.5 on revenue of $2.17 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 12.4%. Revenue would be have grown 11.52% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 7.09 5.98 6.2 6.9 EPS Actual 8.36 7.16 6.6 7.5 Revenue Estimate 2.09 B 1.74 B 1.85 B 2.11 B Revenue Actual 2.29 B 1.95 B 1.83 B 2.17 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were trading at $491.18 as of February 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.