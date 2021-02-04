Berry Global Group's Earnings Outlook

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, February 05. Here is Benzinga's look at Berry Global Group's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Berry Global Group reporting earnings of $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.56. Revenue was $2.82 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 67.86% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 2.98% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.15 1.07 0.53 EPS Actual 1.59 1.52 1.19 0.56 Revenue Estimate 2.97 B 2.98 B 3.04 B 2.90 B Revenue Actual 3.01 B 2.91 B 2.98 B 2.82 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Berry Global Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.