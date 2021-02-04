Market Overview

Intercontinental Exchange: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.95% year over year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $1,671,000,000 higher by 28.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,630,000,000.

Guidance

Intercontinental Exchange hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ice/mediaframe/42939/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $119.02

52-week low: $63.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.88%

Company Overview

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE is the operator of a large derivatives exchange as well. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business that is about 55% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange also has mortgage technology (15% of net revenue) and fixed income & data services businesses (30% of net revenue).

 

