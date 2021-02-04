AMETEK: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $1,198,947,000 decreased by 8.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,200,000,000.

Outlook

AMETEK sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.97-$1.02 and FY21 adjusted EPS of $4.18-$4.30 .

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gnyitfs7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $125.81

52-week low: $54.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.67%

Company Description

Ametek is a diversified industrial conglomerate with about $5 billion in sales. The firm operates through two segments: electronic instruments, or EIG, and electromechanical, or EMG. EIG designs and manufactures differentiated and advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial end markets. EMG is a focused, niche supplier of highly engineered automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects, among other products. About half of the firm's sales are made in the United States. The firm's asset-light strategy in place for nearly two decades emphasizes growth through acquisitions, new product development through research and development, driving operational efficiencies, and global and market expansion.