Recap: International Paper Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:38am
Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 31.19% year over year to $0.75, which missed the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $5,239,000,000 declined by 4.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,300,000,000.

Outlook

International Paper hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finternationalpaper2015.q4web.com%2F&eventid=2948090&sessionid=1&key=FEC9600CDE26578F2941876C27DCA8CD&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $53.39

Company's 52-week low was at $26.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.82%

Company Profile

International Paper manufactures packaging products and printing papers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market and about 25% of the uncoated free sheet paper market. Though it has operations in Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

