DSP Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $31,885,000 higher by 8.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $30,000,000.

Looking Ahead

DSP Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

DSP Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4wohuk4f

Technicals

52-week high: $18.77

Company's 52-week low was at $10.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.51%

Company Description

DSP Group provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, delivering system solutions that combine semiconductors and software with reference designs. It provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT, Wi-Fi, PSTN and VoIP technologies with state-of-the-art application processors. It also enables converged voice, audio and data connectivity across diverse and enterprise consumer products, from cordless and VoIP phones to home gateways and connected multimedia screens. The company operates through three segments Home, Unified Communications and SmartVoice. The majority of the revenue is earned from the sale of wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home.