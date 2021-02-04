Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Baxter International Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1700.00% over the past year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $3,181,000,000 rose by 4.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,040,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.35 and $3.43.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $12,490,000,000 and $12,607,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $95.19

Company's 52-week low was at $69.10

Price action over last quarter: down 0.10%

Company Description

Baxter manufactures medical products across seven major reported business segments. The renal segment (32% of 2019 sales) includes peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis products for chronically ill patients while its acute therapies segment (5%) offers kidney or other organ support tools in intensive care situations. The medication delivery segment (25% of sales) sells IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions while its nutrition segment (8% of sales) offers parenteral nutrition therapies. The pharmaceuticals segment (19% of sales) offers injectable drugs, anesthetic gases, and compounding services. The advanced surgery segment (8% of sales) provides hemostastic products and biosurgical sealants. Contract manufacturing rounds out the remaining sales.

 

Related Articles (BAX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Pfizer In Earnings Mix, Plus Adamas, Mallinckrodt FDA Decisions, IPOs And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Key Vaccine Adcom Review For Pfizer-BioNTech, Puma, Immutep, G1 Rally On Breast Cancer Conference Presentations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com