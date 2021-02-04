Recap: Baxter International Q4 Earnings

Shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1700.00% over the past year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $3,181,000,000 rose by 4.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,040,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.35 and $3.43.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $12,490,000,000 and $12,607,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $95.19

Company's 52-week low was at $69.10

Price action over last quarter: down 0.10%

Company Description

Baxter manufactures medical products across seven major reported business segments. The renal segment (32% of 2019 sales) includes peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis products for chronically ill patients while its acute therapies segment (5%) offers kidney or other organ support tools in intensive care situations. The medication delivery segment (25% of sales) sells IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions while its nutrition segment (8% of sales) offers parenteral nutrition therapies. The pharmaceuticals segment (19% of sales) offers injectable drugs, anesthetic gases, and compounding services. The advanced surgery segment (8% of sales) provides hemostastic products and biosurgical sealants. Contract manufacturing rounds out the remaining sales.