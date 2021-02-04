Yum Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.00% year over year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $1,743,000,000 up by 2.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,720,000,000.

Guidance

Yum Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/yum/mediaframe/42851/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $110.66

52-week low: $54.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.21%

Company Description

As the parent company for more than 50,100 restaurant locations, Yum Brands operates one of the largest global quick-service restaurant systems. Concepts include KFC (24,600 units), Pizza Hut (17,800), Taco Bell (7,400), and The Habit (280). Yum Brands generated $53 billion in system sales in 2019 (53% KFC, 25% Pizza Hut, 22% Taco Bell). In November 2016, Yum China was spun out as a stand-alone company, but it is paying 3% of systemwide sales to Yum Brands annually as a trademark franchisee. Franchisees operated 98% of Yum Brand locations as of September 2020.