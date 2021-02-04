New York Times: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.98% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $509,358,000 higher by 0.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $498,290,000.

Guidance

New York Times hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10150641&linkSecurityString=df8e8ed980

Technicals

52-week high: $58.73

Company's 52-week low was at $26.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.25%

Company Overview

New York Times Co is an American media company known for publishing its flagship newspaper, The New York Times. The company also operates the International New York Times newspaper, as well as digital properties such as nytimes and various smartphone applications. Circulation of The New York Times is the source of revenue for the company, followed by print and digital advertising and its paid digital-only subscription to The New York Times. The company has a daily print circulation of over 500,000 and 1,000,000 on Sundays. The source of growth for The New York Times is its digital subscription service, which has over 1,000,000 paid users.