Recap: Sally Beauty Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.38% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $936,022,000 declined by 4.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $967,880,000.

Guidance

Sally Beauty Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.56

Company's 52-week low was at $6.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.10%

Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. Sally Beauty operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. Product offerings include hair color and care, hair dryers and hair-styling appliances, nail care, skin care, and others.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

