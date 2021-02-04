Cigna: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 18.56% year over year to $3.51, which missed the estimate of $3.68.

Revenue of $41,669,000,000 rose by 14.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $39,990,000,000.

Guidance

Cigna said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $20+ and sales of $165 billion+.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $230.90

Company's 52-week low was at $118.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.43%

Company Profile

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM services were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts and are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, but it also operates in government programs, such as Medicare Advantage. The company operates mostly in the U.S., but its services extend internationally in over 30 countries.