Air Products & Chemicals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 0.93% year over year to $2.12, which missed the estimate of $2.19.

Revenue of $2,375,000,000 higher by 5.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,350,000,000.

Outlook

Air Products & Chemicals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kp8vfbij

Price Action

52-week high: $327.89

Company's 52-week low was at $167.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.26%

Company Overview

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $8.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020.