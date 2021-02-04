Ball: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.08% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $3,102,000,000 rose by 14.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,940,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ball hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z5zrx42g

Price Action

52-week high: $102.76

52-week low: $51.26

Price action over last quarter: down 6.67%

Company Description

Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company is focused on increasing capacity amid a wave of new developed-market demand, while pivoting toward faster-growing emerging-market economies in beverage cans. Ball maintains a small presence in both the North American food can market and the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment.