Recap: Nokia Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) decreased 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $7,831,000,000 up by 1.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,430,000,000.

Guidance

Nokia hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Nokia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p3fqgmde

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.79

Company's 52-week low was at $2.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.53%

Company Overview

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

 

