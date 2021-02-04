Recap: Nokia Q4 Earnings
Shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) decreased 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
Revenue of $7,831,000,000 up by 1.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,430,000,000.
Guidance
Nokia hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Nokia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 04, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p3fqgmde
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $9.79
Company's 52-week low was at $2.34
Price action over last quarter: Up 33.53%
Company Overview
Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.
