Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Nokia Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) decreased 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $7,831,000,000 up by 1.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,430,000,000.

Guidance

Nokia hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Nokia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p3fqgmde

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.79

Company's 52-week low was at $2.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.53%

Company Overview

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

 

Related Articles (NOK)

GameStop, AMC Surge Pre-Market As Robinhood Ends All Buying Restrictions
Robinhood Lifts Buy Restrictions on GameStop, AMC As Stocks Tank
Why ATA Creativity Skyrocketed 951% Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
Nokia Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Dave Portnoy Stakes $700K On AMC Again After Exiting All 'Meme Stocks'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com