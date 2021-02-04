Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Clorox Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 39.04% year over year to $2.03, which beat the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $1,842,000,000 rose by 27.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,750,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.05 and $8.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,393,000,000 and $7,595,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 01:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/clx/mediaframe/42811/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $239.87

Company's 52-week low was at $154.88

Price action over last quarter: down 3.59%

Company Profile

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox now sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, SOS, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just shy of 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.

 

Related Articles (CLX)

Markets Shift To Risk-Off After Fed Meeting, And Ahead Of Apple, Tesla Earnings
Earnings Continue With Johnson & Johnson, 3M Early, Followed By Microsoft Later
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Clorox
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com