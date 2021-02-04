Market Overview

Xylem: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.99% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $1,373,000,000 up by 0.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,290,000,000.

Guidance

Xylem sees FY21 sales of $5.16 billion-$5.26 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sgrm67xd

Technicals

52-week high: $108.84

52-week low: $54.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.16%

Company Profile

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $5.2 billion in revenue and $727 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.

 

