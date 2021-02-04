Recap: Snap-on Q4 Earnings

Shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.68% over the past year to $3.84, which beat the estimate of $2.95.

Revenue of $1,074,000,000 higher by 12.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $942,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Snap-on hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y37z6acz

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $193.02

52-week low: $90.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.68%

Company Description

Snap-on is a manufacturer of premium tools and software for professional technicians. Hand tools are sold through franchisee-operated mobile vans that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest as much as $375,000 in the van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments—repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools—which accounted for 31%, 38%, and 31%, respectively, of its $3.7 billion 2019 manufacturing revenue. Its financing arm generates 8% of consolidated revenue and 26% of operating income.