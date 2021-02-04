Recap: Snap-on Q4 Earnings
Shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 24.68% over the past year to $3.84, which beat the estimate of $2.95.
Revenue of $1,074,000,000 higher by 12.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $942,780,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Snap-on hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 04, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y37z6acz
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $193.02
52-week low: $90.72
Price action over last quarter: Up 4.68%
Company Description
Snap-on is a manufacturer of premium tools and software for professional technicians. Hand tools are sold through franchisee-operated mobile vans that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest as much as $375,000 in the van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments—repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools—which accounted for 31%, 38%, and 31%, respectively, of its $3.7 billion 2019 manufacturing revenue. Its financing arm generates 8% of consolidated revenue and 26% of operating income.
