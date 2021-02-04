Recap: Himax Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) rose 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2088.89% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $275,770,000 up by 57.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $268,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.30 and $0.34.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $289,559,000 and $303,347,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ohjq6sbd

Price Action

52-week high: $11.40

Company's 52-week low was at $1.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 182.10%

Company Overview

Himax Technologies Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. It also design and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors. Majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from Driver Integrated Circuit segment.