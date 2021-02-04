Recap: BrightView Holdings Q1 Earnings
Shares of BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 20.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.08.
Revenue of $554,400,000 decreased by 2.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $539,110,000.
Outlook
Q2 revenue expected to be between $550,000,000 and $600,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 04, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=2948514&sessionid=1&key=6FC62CF71BE1A654F79C4371FA93465C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $16.89
Company's 52-week low was at $6.85
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.38%
Company Description
BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through a national branch network and are route-based in nature, and Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic, and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Maintenance Services.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News