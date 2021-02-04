Recap: Oaktree Strategic Income Q1 Earnings

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.50% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $8,987,000 declined by 22.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,760,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Oaktree Strategic Income hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w59rzyw5

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.50

Company's 52-week low was at $4.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.09%

Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corp is a specialty finance company. It focuses on providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The company offers a range of first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries.