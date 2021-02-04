8 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $33.89 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares gained 1.4% to $11.36 in after-hours trading.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance. eBay shares climbed 11.1% to $64.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) to have earned $3.68 per share on revenue of $39.99 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cigna shares rose 0.7% to close at $219.43 on Wednesday.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company said it expects Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.75 per share on sales of $7.2 billion to $8 billion. QUALCOMM shares dropped 6.7% to $151.40 in the after-hours trading session.

