8 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $33.89 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares gained 1.4% to $11.36 in after-hours trading.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance. eBay shares climbed 11.1% to $64.46 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) to have earned $3.68 per share on revenue of $39.99 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cigna shares rose 0.7% to close at $219.43 on Wednesday.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company said it expects Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.75 per share on sales of $7.2 billion to $8 billion. QUALCOMM shares dropped 6.7% to $151.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $50.49 billion before the opening bell. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 0.5% to $106.00 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $10.73 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.4% to $62.30 in after-hours trading.
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) reported a loss for its fourth quarter. GrubHub shares dropped 2.5% to $72.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $19.93 billion. T-Mobile shares rose 0.4% to $129.90 in after-hours trading.
