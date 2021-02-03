Recap: Hanover Insurance Gr Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.25% over the past year to $3.02, which beat the estimate of $2.33.

Revenue of $1,112,000,000 up by 0.82% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Outlook

Hanover Insurance Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $144.71

Company's 52-week low was at $75.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.46%

Company Description

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is primarily exposed to fixed-income securities.