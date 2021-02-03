Innoviva: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.29% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $90,476,000 rose by 19.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $74,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Innoviva hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.62

Company's 52-week low was at $7.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.67%

Company Overview

Innoviva Inc develops biopharmaceutical drugs in the antibiotic, respiratory, and digestive realms. Theravance's respiratory compounds are in late-stage trials for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product offering includes RELVAR/BREO/ELLIPTA, ANORO, ELLIPTA, TRELEGY, ELLIPTA, and others. The firm collaborates with and receives funding from GlaxoSmithKline.