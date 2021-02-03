Market Overview

IAC/InterActiveCorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 5:43pm   Comments
Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 417.59% over the past year to $5.59, which beat the estimate of ($0.67).

Revenue of $848,819,000 decreased by 30.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $806,290,000.

Looking Ahead

IAC/InterActiveCorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $324.74

Company's 52-week low was at $100.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.52%

Company Overview

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.

 

