Lincoln National: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.14% over the past year to $1.78, which missed the estimate of $1.93.

Revenue of $4,655,000,000 up by 3.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Lincoln National hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $61.96

52-week low: $16.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.98%

Company Profile

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.