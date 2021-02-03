Recap: Digital Turbine Q3 Earnings

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 320.00% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $88,592,000 up by 145.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $75,860,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.67 and $0.67.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $298,000,000 and $300,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1507/39769

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.40

Company's 52-week low was at $3.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 154.57%

Company Description

Digital Turbine Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers and other third parties to enable them to effectively monetize mobile content. The company's operates in one business which is Advertising. The Advertising business is comprised of two businesses Operator and OEM, and Advertiser and Publisher.