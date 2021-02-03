Market Overview

Royal Gold: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) were unchaged after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.03% year over year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $158,360,000 higher by 28.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $151,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $147.64

52-week low: $59.78

Price action over last quarter: down 14.00%

Company Description

Royal Gold Inc enquires and manages precious metal royalties and streams, with a focus on gold. The company operates by purchasing a percentage of the metal produced from a mineral property for an initial payment, without assuming responsibility of mining operations. Similarly, precious metal streams are purchase agreements with mine operators providing the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced from a mine, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment. Generally Royal Gold does not conduct any work on the properties in which it holds royalty and streaming assets. The company owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration royalties and streams, and the majority of group revenue is generated from Canada, Mexico, Chile, and the United States.

 

