Recap: Lannett Q2 Earnings

Shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 70.37% year over year to $0.08, which were in line with the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $133,920,000 decreased by 1.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $130,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lci/mediaframe/43305/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $10.70

52-week low: $4.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.17%

Company Description

Lannett Co Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. It offers solid oral, extended-release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. In addition, the company also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, gastrointestinal, migraine, obesity, respiratory and others. It operates in the segment of generic pharmaceuticals. Its customers include generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug stores, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, and others.