Recap: American Superconductor Q3 Earnings

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 59.38% over the past year to ($0.13), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $23,632,000 up by 31.91% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $23,820,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $18,000,000 and $22,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $31.78

52-week low: $4.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 79.77%

Company Description

American Superconductor Corp generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet world's demand for smarter, cleaner and energy. Through its Windtec Solutions, the company enables manufacturers to launch wind turbines quickly, effectively and profitably. Through its Gridtec Solutions, the company provides engineering planning services and grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The company's solutions are powering gigawatts of renewable energy and enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks.