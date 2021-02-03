Market Overview

Recap: IDEX Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 5:18pm   Comments
Shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.01% year over year to $1.37, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $614,822,000 higher by 1.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $602,140,000.

Guidance

IDEX hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $211.71

52-week low: $104.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.88%

Company Profile

Idex manufactures pumps, flow meters, valves, and fluidic systems for customers in a variety of end markets, including industrial, fire & safety, life science, and water. The firm's business is organized into three segments: fluid & metering technologies, health & science technologies, and fire & safety and diversified products. Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, Idex has manufacturing operations in over 20 countries and has 7,000 employees. The company generated $2.5 billion in revenue and $600 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.

 

