Recap: FormFactor Q4 Earnings

Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.32% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $197,043,000 rose by 10.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $183,950,000.

Outlook

FormFactor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:25 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axdfn7vy

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.57

Company's 52-week low was at $16.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.83%

Company Description

FormFactor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports advanced semiconductor probe card products. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Probe Cards Segment and the Systems Segment. Sales of probe cards and analytical probes are included in the Probe Cards Segment, while sales of probe stations and thermal sub-systems are included in the Systems Segment. Probe cards generate the maximum revenue from its operations. It offers multiple product lines which include analytical probes, probe stations, thermal sub-systems, and related services.