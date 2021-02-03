Echo Global Logistics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) moved higher by 0.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 115.38% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $754,252,000 up by 41.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $703,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Echo Global Logistics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Echo Global Logistics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.echo.com/events

Price Action

52-week high: $31.30

52-week low: $14.17

Price action over last quarter: down 6.53%

Company Description

Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.