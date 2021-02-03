Ensign Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $629,029,000 rose by 12.29% year over year, which missed the estimate of $642,660,000.

Looking Ahead

Ensign Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ensign Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $88.12

52-week low: $24.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.00%

Company Description

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries operate skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care services. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute the greatest proportion of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through transitional and skilled (TSA), assisted and independent living services and home health and hospice services segments. The TSA segment includes skilled nursing operations and assisted and independent living operations. The majority of revenue is generated by the TSA segment. Ensign also operates several urgent care clinics that provide care for minor injuries and illnesses.