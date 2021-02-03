Recap: QuinStreet Q2 Earnings

Shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.33% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $134,968,000 rose by 14.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5pfhfhp5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.78

Company's 52-week low was at $5.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.83%

Company Description

QuinStreet Inc focuses on serving clients in large, information-intensive industries, where the company has pioneered a broad range of Internet marketing tools. QuintStreet aims to partner with search engine companies by helping build websites with flexible content and offerings that are customizable according to the user base. Its generate revenue by delivering measurable online marketing results to the clients. Its product offerings comprise a full range of performance marketing products: Clicks, Inquiries, Calls, Applications, and Full Customer Acquisitions.