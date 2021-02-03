Avantor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.63% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $1,791,000,000 up by 17.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,690,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Avantor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2948500/8B4362B553C7B00357AF20EE10DA6765

Technicals

52-week high: $30.99

Company's 52-week low was at $6.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.34%

Company Overview

Avantor Inc is involved in providing products and services to biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The company's offerings include materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation and services and specialty procurement. Its brand profile consists of NuSil, RANKEM, POCH, BeneSphera, and Macron Fine Chemicals among others. The firm operates in three geographical segments namely Americas, Europe, and AMEA. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.