TTM Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.76% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $523,802,000 declined by 27.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $510,130,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.19 and $0.25.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $490,000,000 and $530,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/82qzg8ou

Price Action

52-week high: $16.25

Company's 52-week low was at $8.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.85%

Company Description

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures printed circuit boards. The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. The company organises itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and electro-mechanical solutions. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.