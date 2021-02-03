KLA: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.80% over the past year to $3.24, which beat the estimate of $3.19.

Revenue of $1,651,000,000 up by 9.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,600,000,000.

Outlook

KLA Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $3.23-$3.91 vs $3.21 Estimate, Sales $1.665B-$1.815B vs $1.61B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $317.60

52-week low: $110.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.77%

Company Overview

KLA designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring and control systems for the semiconductor industry. The systems are used to analyze the manufacturing process at various steps in a product's development. The firm's laser-scanning products are used for wafer qualification, process monitoring, and equipment monitoring. KLA also provides inspection tools and systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology.