GrubHub: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 720.00% year over year to ($0.41), which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $503,739,000 rose by 47.61% year over year, which missed the estimate of $506,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

GrubHub hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $85.53

Company's 52-week low was at $29.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.32%

Company Profile

Founded in 2004, Grubhub provides an online takeout food platform for diners and restaurants. The firm generates revenue by charging restaurants a commission based on each order amount. It also charges consumers a delivery fee for orders where the firm handles the delivery. Grubhub has over 50,000 restaurant partners.