Recap: Qorvo Q3 Earnings

Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) decreased after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 65.59% year over year to $3.08, which beat the estimate of $2.68.

Revenue of $1,095,000,000 higher by 26.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected to be between $2.42 and $2.42.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $1,025,000,000 and $1,055,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gruepxmg

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $191.82

Company's 52-week low was at $67.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.71%

Company Description

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged with one another in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.